Marion Art Center Fall Classes

The Marion Art Center is now accepting registrations for its Fall 2017 Adult Art Classes. Offerings include:

Pastels for Adults: Wednesdays, 10:00 am to noon at the MAC Studio; September 20 to November 8 (8 weeks); Instructor: Cynthia Getchell.

This class is designed for those who would like to work with pastel and do not know how to begin, or have tried working with the medium but are having trouble achieving desired results. Students will explore various painting surfaces, types of pastels, techniques and basic color theory through small-scale landscape, still-life and portrait painting. Cynthia will guide each individual to develop their own personal style and voice through the versatile medium of pastel. Students should bring what they have though materials will be on hand for use. Instructor Cynthia Getchell was introduced to the pastel medium in 1995 at Bridgewater State College by abstract painter and professor, Mercedes Nunez. Acting on the advice of her student advisor and Professor Nunez, Cynthia left BSC to seek advice and instruction from established artists such as New Bedford portrait painter Deborah Macy, John Borowicz of Dartmouth and landscape painter Don Demers of Maine. Since the summer of 2000, when she began exhibiting her pastels publicly, Cynthia has participated in over 30 local, regional and national juried competitions collecting numerous awards along the way. Her work was featured for many years at the Donovan Gallery in Tiverton RI, Collyer’s Frame Design and Gallery/The Ropewalk Gallery in Mattapoisett and Art Moves in Duxbury, MA. Since 2000, over 70 of Cynthia’s pastel paintings appear in private collections throughout the U.S. and Europe. Note: A minimum of 5 students is required. Tuition for the class is $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members (supplies not included) *Current membership required for discount. The 2017-2018 Membership Year runs August 1, 2017 – July 31, 2018.

Continuing & Advanced Watercolor Painting for Adults (additional evening class): Wednesdays, 7:00 to 9:00 pm at the MAC Studio; September 20 to November 8 (8 weeks); Instructor: Jay Ryan.

This course is a perfect “next step” for those who would like to explore watercolor painting beyond a basic understanding of color and brush strokes. Using the brilliant nature of light (and dark), we’ll “push” the medium, adding other water media, brushes, and paper surfaces, and experiment with palette color mixing to capture magic and luminosity. In each class, we will start a new painting together using landscape, still life, the figure, abstract or imaginative thought, or narrative ideas as subjects. Each class will also provide a brief and supportive group “critique.” Students will leave with expanded knowledge of technique and traditional and contemporary use of watercolor. The instructor, Jay Ryan, is a Fairhaven painter and a Gallery Instructor at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. A former K-12 public school art teacher and administrator, Jay has studied at Massachusetts College of Art, Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, and Framingham State and Lesley Universities. His work has been locally shown at the Judith Klein Gallery, ArtWorks! and Gallery X in New Bedford, and the Marion Art Center. Note: A minimum of 5 students is required. Tuition for the class is $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members (supplies not included) **Current membership required for discount. The 2017-2018 Membership Year runs August 1, 2017 – July 31, 2018.

Beginner Watercolor Painting for Adults: Thursdays, 10:00 am to noon at the MAC Studio; September 21 to November 16 (8 weeks; no class November 9); Instructor: Patty White.

After a brief introduction each week, students will explore different techniques, while working on the landscape, still life, figurative, and/or imaginative painting, in a nurturing environment. Participants should bring, to the first class, whatever supplies they have on hand. Instructor Patty White is an illustrator, a painter, and a Gallery Instructor Associate at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. She is past President of the Marion Art Center and the current President of the Bourne-Wareham Art Association. She studied Illustration and Realist Painting at the Boston Museum School of Fine Arts, and has shown her work in numerous exhibitions in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the Marion Art Center, The Jonathan Bourne Library, The Thomas Hanley Gallery in Falmouth, The Wareham Library, Don’s Art Shop of Warren, The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, The New Bedford Art Museum/ArtWorks!, the Annual BWAA Show and Sale, and the Gift Shop of The Cape Cod Museum of Art. Note: A minimum of 5 students is required. Tuition for the class is $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members (supplies not included) *Current membership required for discount. The 2017-2018 Membership Year runs August 1, 2017 – July 31, 2018.

Visual Memoir for Adults: Thursdays, 7:00 to 9:00 pm at the MAC Studio; September 21 to November 16 (8 weeks; no class November 9); Instructor: Patty White.

Have you ever wanted to illustrate your own experiences and viewpoints, or perhaps the story of a friend or relative? This course is designed to help participants “show” their narratives, by recounting personal stories or “memoirs.” Through journal keeping and first-hand recollections (both their own and those of people they choose to interview), students will complement their visual work with details from their writing. During class time, students will be given prompts for sketching and free-writing, with the goal of connecting their painting and drawing to a written passage. Time will also be set aside for drawing or watercolor painting, critiquing and working on a larger project. Instructor Patricia White is an illustrator, a painter, and a Gallery Instructor Associate at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. She is past President of the Marion Art Center and the current President of the Bourne-Wareham Art Association. She studied Illustration and Realist Painting at the Boston Museum School of Fine Arts, and has shown her work in numerous exhibitions in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the Marion Art Center, The Jonathan Bourne Library, The Thomas Hanley Gallery in Falmouth, The Wareham Library, Don’s Art Shop of Warren, The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, The New Bedford Art Museum/ArtWorks!, the Annual BWAA Show and Sale, and the Gift Shop of The Cape Cod Museum of Art. Additionally, she taught Writing at University of Massachusetts Dartmouth for over twenty years. Note: A minimum of 5 students is required. Tuition for the class is $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members (supplies not included) *Current membership required for discount. The 2017-2018 Membership Year runs August 1, 2017 – July 31, 2018.

Continuing & Advanced Watercolor Painting for Adults: Fridays, 10:00 am to noon; September 22 to November 10 (8 weeks); Instructor: Jay Ryan.

This course is a perfect “next step” for those who would like to explore watercolor painting beyond a basic understanding of color and brush strokes. Using the brilliant nature of light (and dark), we’ll “push” the medium, adding other water media, brushes, and paper surfaces, and experiment with palette color mixing to capture magic and luminosity. In each class, we will start a new painting together using landscape, still life, the figure, abstract or imaginative thought, or narrative ideas as subjects. Each class will also provide a brief and supportive group “critique.” Students will leave with expanded knowledge of technique and traditional and contemporary use of watercolor. The instructor, Jay Ryan, is a Fairhaven painter and a Gallery Instructor at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. A former K-12 public school art teacher and administrator, Jay has studied at Massachusetts College of Art, Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, and Framingham State and Lesley Universities. His work has been locally shown at the Judith Klein Gallery, ArtWorks! and Gallery X in New Bedford, and the Marion Art Center. Note: A minimum of 5 students is required. Tuition for the class is $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members (supplies not included) *Current membership required for discount. The 2017-2018 Membership Year runs August 1, 2017 – July 31, 2018.

To register online, you may visit: http://www.marionartcenter.org/about/register/.