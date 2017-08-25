Marion Art Center Fall Children’s Classes

The Marion Art Center is now accepting registrations for the following children’s art and theater classes for fall 2017:

Little People’s Theater (ages 5-8)

Tuesdays, 4:00 – 5:00 pm

September 19 – November 14 (8 weeks; no class on October 31)

Instructor: Arla Berman

Tuition: $105 for MAC members* and $120 for non-members

Minimum of 4 students required for this class to run.

Registration deadline for Fall Session is September 12, 2017.

Our young actors will develop acting skills while having fun and learning to interact with one another. Through age-appropriate acting games, improv, and small scenes, these young actors will learn theatre basics. They will learn the rules of the theatre, theatre terminology, how to project an emotion, how to start creating a character, and more. Students will learn the process of putting on a production through selection, rehearsal and production of a small show presented at the end of the session. Instructor Arla Barman is a teacher, performer and recent NYC transplant with a degree in Acting from Bard College. She performed as a professional actor and singer in a wide variety of theater companies in Brooklyn and Manhattan, and has over taught improv comedy and performance to children for over a decade. *Current membership for participant or family is required for discount. The 2017-2018 Membership Year runs August 1, 2017 – July 31, 2018. Scholarships are available.

Young People’s Theater (ages 9-12)

Thursdays, 4:00 – 5:00 pm

September 21 – November 9 (8 weeks)

Instructor: Arla Berman

Tuition: $105 for MAC members* and $120 for non-members

Minimum of 4 students required for this class to run.

Registration deadline for Fall Session is September 14, 2017.

Our young actors will develop acting skills while having fun and learning to interact with one another. Through age-appropriate acting games, improv, and small scenes, these young actors will learn theatre basics. They will learn the rules of the theatre, theatre terminology, how to project an emotion, how to start creating a character, and more. Students will learn the process of putting on a production through selection, rehearsal and production of a small show presented at the end of the session. Instructor Arla Barman is a teacher, performer and recent NYC transplant with a degree in Acting from Bard College. She performed as a professional actor and singer in a wide variety of theater companies in Brooklyn and Manhattan, and has over taught improv comedy and performance to children for over a decade. *Current membership for participant or family is required for discount. The 2017-2018 Membership Year runs August 1, 2017 – July 31, 2018. Scholarships are available.

Fashion Design & Illustration For Tweens (ages 9-12)

Tuesdays, 3:30 – 5:30 pm

September 19 – November 14 (8 weeks; no class on October 31)

Instructor: Catherine Carter

Tuition: $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members (supplies not included)

Minimum of 5 students required for this class to run.

Registration deadline for Fall Session is September 12, 2017.

Love fashion and coming up with your own designs? This exciting MAC offering for youngsters between ages 9 and 12 will cover the basics of fashion illustration, including drawing the fashion figure and rendering fabrics with colored pencil and marker. We will create a series of design projects inspired by a range of sources including fashion history, ethnic costume, and fine art. The instructor, Catherine Carter, has taught drawing, painting and design at colleges and museums for the last 15 years. She has a Master of Fine Arts degree in painting from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, and currently works at Hatch Street Studios in New Bedford. Her artwork may be viewed at her website, CatherineCarterPainting.com. *Current membership for participant or family is required for discount. The 2017-2018 Membership Year runs August 1, 2017 – July 31, 2018. Scholarships are available.