Mattapoisett Recreation will be offering a free Pickleball Instructional Clinic for beginners on Thursday, August 31 from 5:30 – 6:30 pm at the Hammond Street Pickleball court.

The clinic will be run by Alex Pavao, former pro at Marion Indoor Tennis. Join Alex to learn the basics of Pickleball. Please email Mattapoisett Recreation with any questions at mattrec@mattapoisett.net.