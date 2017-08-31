Fall Yoga Offering at Marion Recreation

Marion Recreation is pleased to announce that it will offer a Fall Yoga Program for all levels and abilities. Dynamic, Gentle Yoga will be led by Sue Maxwell Lewis on Wednesdays beginning September 13 and running for six weeks through October 18 from 5:15 – 6:30 pm at the Benjamin D. Cushing Community Center in Marion.

This class stretches and strengthens the body by movement and using supports. It will incorporate hatha yoga asanas (poses) and meditation for the beginner and intermediate yogi. This is not Chair Yoga; therefore, participants should be able to get up and down off the floor without assistance. You will increase your range of motion, calm your mind, and be invigorated. If you are new to Yoga, this class is perfect for you. If you are experienced, this class will deepen your practice.

Please bring a yoga mat, a blanket, and a small pillow.

Sue Maxwell Lewis is a 200 hour Registered Yoga Instructor and has taught staff at Bristol Aggie, the Maha Yoga Center in Bridgewater, YogaLight in Wareham and is presently teaching at the Gleason YMCA. Cost for this 6-week program is $60. Family discounts available as well. For more information, visit www.marionrecreation.com or email info@marionrecreation.com.