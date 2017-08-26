Monday Movie and Conversation: Join us on Mondays through September at 1:00 pm for a documentary that might spark some discussion afterwards.

Bike Lending Program at the Elizabeth Taber Library: The Elizabeth Taber Library is continuing our bike lending program for adults through the fall! Library patrons (18 and over) can check out a bicycle and helmet for three days with your Marion library card. Patrons will need to provide their library card and license, as well as sign a waiver form before taking the bike out for a spin around Marion. For more information, please stop in or call us at 508-748-1252.

Memoir Writing Workshops:

– Memoir Writing 101: Thursdays, September 7 – October 5, 2:00 – 4:00 pm. Everyone has a story to tell. Here’s your chance to get it on paper and share it with your family. This five-week introductory workshop is free to the public and will be led by Al Caron and Linda Schuessler. Participants will write segments about their life and read them aloud to others to receive feedback on each piece.

– Memoir Writing 102: Tuesdays, September 12 – October 3, 2:00 – 4:00 pm. For those who have already taken Memoir Writing 101, this four-week workshop will build upon the writing skills you learned in 101. Registration is required. Please call the Elizabeth Taber Library at 508-748-1252 to reserve your spot today!

Museum Passes: Looking for something fun to do with friends and family this fall? Then come to the Elizabeth Taber Library to check out any of our museum passes with your SAILS library card! We currently have discounted passes to the Heritage Museums and Gardens, Museum of Fine Arts, Mystic Aquarium, New Bedford Whaling Museum, Plimoth Plantation, Roger Williams Zoo and the Mass State Parks Pass. To reserve a pass or for more information, please call the library at 508-748-1252 or visit our website: www.elizabethtaberlibrary.org.

Home Delivery Library Services: The Elizabeth Taber Library, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is pleased to offer a home delivery option for those Marion residents who need this service. To be eligible for this program, you must be a Marion resident with a library card in good standing. To arrange to have library books or audio books delivered to your home, please call the Elizabeth Taber Library at 508-748-1252.

Free Online Resources: Did you know that with your Marion library card you have access to a whole lot of fun and free information online. The Elizabeth Taber Library now subscribes to the following e-resources: Instantflix allows you to access thousands of online streaming films and shorts from around the world and Zinio Digital Magazines gives you access to 50 top magazines online. For more information, please call the Elizabeth Taber Library at 508-748-1252.