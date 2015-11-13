The Cushing Cemetery Corporation will hold its Annual Meeting on Tuesday, November 17 at 6:00 pm in the downstairs meeting room in the Mattapoisett Free Public Library. At this meeting, the members will be electing officers for the coming year and discussing the future of the cemetery. By definition, anyone who owns a lot in the Cemetery is considered a member and is welcome to come. Cushing Cemetery Corporation’s main objective is the care and preservation of the cemetery. There has been a large turnover in leadership in recent years, and we are looking for some new people to get involved and share their ideas. Coffee and goodies will be served. Please consider joining us.