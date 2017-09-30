Congregational Church Reformation Class

The Mattapoisett Congregational Church, U.C.C., is marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation with a four-week class beginning October 9.

The Reformation, which marks its anniversary on October 31, had sweeping effects on many aspects of the Christian faith, including worship, theology, and how we read the Bible.

Come learn about the Reformation and explore its theological underpinnings, its revolutionary approach to the Bible, and some of the more controversial aspects. Rev. Amy Lignitz Harken will co-facilitate this discussion-based class with Tara Rajaniemi on Monday nights, October 9, 16, 23 and 30, from 6:30 – 7:30 pm in the conference room of the church. Our discussions will flow from an easy-to-read study guide, available for $5 through the church office (order early).

The class is open to the community. To sign up, please call the church office ASAP at 508-758-2671.