The Cranberry Educational Foundation is holding its first annual CEF Cranberry Country Kickoff. Proceeds will benefit the Foundation’s scholarship fund. The event will be held on Friday, August 11 at the Loon Pond Lodge at Ted Williams Camp in Lakeville from 6:00 to 10:00 pm.

Included in the ticket price is a night of dancing, delicious BBQ fare and everything cranberry. It also features the Southern City Band, B&M Catering and raffles.

Cranberry Educational Foundation’s scholarships are given to local students who are graduating from area high schools or currently in college with preference being given to those who study in the fields of agriculture or the environment. Applicants must be from a cranberry growing town.

Tickets may be purchased online at http://cranberrykickoff.ezregister.com. Pre-Sale tickets purchased prior to July 31 are $55. After July 31, tickets will be $65 per person.