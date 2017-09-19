Catherine L. Heuberger, CMMC, Recognized By Peers

Catherine L. Heuberger, Town Clerk of Mattapoisett, recently qualified for the Massachusetts Town Clerks’ Association’s (MTCA) prestigious CMMC (Certified Massachusetts Municipal Clerk) designation and will receive her commemorative pin and plaque at the MTCA Fall Conference in Springfield, MA on September 21, 2017. Currently, only 112 of the Commonwealth’s 301 town clerks hold this designation.

The CMMC designation is achieved by attending MTCA-sponsored educational courses and passing a 250-question aptitude test measuring the municipal clerk’s knowledge of Massachusetts General Laws in categories such as elections and election procedures, vital records, campaign and political finance, town meetings, Chapter 40A (planning), Chapter 41 (zoning), ethics and public records.

Catherine has been Mattapoisett’s elected Town Clerk for three years. Prior to being elected as Town Clerk, she served as Principal Clerk in the Mattapoisett Treasurer/Collector’s Office for 8½ years.

She is a graduate of Old Rochester Regional High School and Bristol Community College.

She is a member of the MTCA, the New England Association of City and Town Clerks, the Tri-County Clerks Association, and the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.

In addition, she continues her professional development through courses sponsored by the MTCA and the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Elections Division.