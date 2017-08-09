Bulldog Pride

Last week, the Old Rochester Athletic Boosters proudly unveiled its most recent project on the ORR campus – large aluminum letters on the exterior wall of the gymnasium overlooking the athletic fields. Standing nearly 10 feet tall, the new letters are clearly visible from almost the entire athletic complex and stand as a bold reminder to all that you are in “Bulldog Country.” Athletic Director Bill Tilden states that “each day when the students and faculty arrive at school they will be reminded in big bold letters that they are and always will be O.R.R. Bulldogs and to wear that distinction with great pride.”

The project was fully funded through the purchase of letters by local families and community organizations. Booster Club president Justin Shay joked that “even though I felt a little bit like Vanna White selling the letters, I am thrilled with the results. I would like to thank the Butler, Ciffolillo, Janicki, Lorenz, Tenerowitz/Mann, and Shay families for buying individual letters and especially give a huge shout out to the Rochester and Mattapoisett Police Brotherhoods who bought three letters each and made the project a reality.”

Principal Mike Devoll also praised the initiative, “The community is going to see a continued commitment on the part of the Athletic Booster Club and the entire school community to enhancing the campus. These new letters adorning the building will symbolize the pride that each student has when entering the building each day.”

In addition to the new signage, the Athletic Boosters are replacing some old wooden lockers with new metal ones in the locker room, purchasing new seating for outside the training room, and are in the process of designing a state-of-the-art press box for the athletic stadium.

For more information about the ORRABC and to learn how you can help with future Booster projects, please contact the ORRABC at info@ORRathleticboosters.com, visit the club’s web site atwww.ORRathleticboosters.com, and follow the ORRABC on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ORRABC) and Twitter (@ORRABC).