Bristol Aggie Hurricane Relief Effort

Bristol County Agricultural High School has always stepped up and helped local community members who are in need. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, Bristol Aggie would now like to make a difference on a national level.

The Animal Science Department at Bristol Aggie is teaming up with Operation Bullpen (with Curt Schilling) to help people in need by establishing a donation center where they will collect donations of animal feed and supplies that will be delivered to Texas, Florida, or any other areas that have animals in need from these devastating hurricanes. Needed supplies include: food, toys, treats, collars and leashes for cats and dogs; livestock feed, hay, halters, crates and blankets; water, feed bowls and pans, and animal beds; medical and unopened cleaning supplies; and work gloves, shovels, brooms, wheelbarrows and ropes. Although their first priority will be to collect animal supplies, they will also take supplies for people as well. A complete list of requested animal and human supplies can be found on the Bristol Aggie Animal Science Facebook Post at https://www.facebook.com/Bristol-Aggie-Animal-Science-Department-806666166071187/.

Bristol Aggie’s goal is to fill an 18-wheeler truck full of supplies to help the animals and people in need. These supplies will be driven down to hurricane devastated areas and put directly in the hands of people and shelters that need them. The first truck will leave the school campus on Monday, September 18. With access to as many trucks as can be filled, Bristol Aggie hopes to fill more than one.

Bristol Aggie is hoping to make this a large-scale effort in a short amount of time. Donations can be dropped off at Bristol Aggie Animal Science Department, 135 Center Street, Dighton, MA 02715. If you prefer to schedule a local pick up/drop off or would like more information, please contact one of the following Tri-Town Bristol Aggie students:

– From Rochester: Hannah Smith (774-271-2793), Hannah Johnson (508-728-1251), or Melanie Beaulieu (774-281-8070)

– From Mattapoisett: Lauren Paine (860-782-1574)

The Bristol Aggie Animal Science Department can be reached at 508-669-6744 ext. 129.