Auditions – It’s a Wonderful Life: A Radio Show

The Marion Art Center has announced open auditions for all roles in the upcoming production of It’s a Wonderful Life, a radio-on-stage production by Tony Palermo, adapted from the beloved film by Frank Capra. It’s a Wonderful Life tells the story of George Bailey on Christmas Eve in 1946, and his revelation of how much he matters to his family and his community.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, October 14, at 10:00 am, and on Sunday, October 15, at 7:00 pm, at the Marion Art Center, 80 Pleasant Street (the corner of Main and Pleasant Streets), in Marion. Performances will be Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 pm.

Director Kate Fishman will be casting up to 11 males and 11 females, plus 3 children (ages 6-12). The actors will need good vocal skills and be capable of portraying several characters. Auditions will consist of a cold reading from the script and actors will be asked to voice more than one role. They may also be asked to make sound effects.

The play will be performed as a live radio broadcast in front of a studio (theater) audience, and the actors will read from scripts – no line memorization will be required. No prior acting experience is necessary; both accomplished and aspiring actors are encouraged to audition. Participants can expect 2-3 weekday rehearsals during October and November. For more information, call the Marion Art Center at 508-748-1266 or email marionartcenter@verizon.net.