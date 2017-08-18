‘Minecraft Magic’ a Portal to Fun

At the Plumb Library in Rochester, there are never too many ways to “Build a Better World” as this summer’s reading program continues into its final week.

For some people, especially for the younger ones, building a better world is an obsession of sorts – when you’re a ‘Minecrafter.’

For those unaware of the indie video game frenzy, Minecraft is a gaming sensation. They say to not let the seemingly crude graphics fool you into thinking they’re irrelevant – or simple – because any Minecraft player will tell you that the first-person view as one traverses the terrain of an imaginary world mining for materials for shelters to protect them during the dark and dangerous nights when zombies and skeletons emerge is anything but simple.

The building of the player’s world is limited only to his or her imagination – as it is in the three-dimensional world we inhabit.

On August 14, a large and lively group of kids converged inside the First Congregational Church of Rochester recreation room to watch “Jungle Jim” Manning merge Minecraft with Magic – and what resulted was an incomparable infusion of inflatable fun.

Using balloons, a quick wit, and his knack for keeping kids actively engaged and amused, Manning, who does children’s entertainment presentations at libraries all over the place, took this year’s summer reading program theme “Build a Better World” to a whole new level – fashioning it into a Minecraft-centered presentation, the idea of Manning’s 12-year-old nephew.

“About ninety percent of my performances are in libraries,” said Manning, calling it his niche.

Using his ballooncrafting skills, wacky sense of humor, quit wit, fast-paced and action-packed presentation style, along with a quirky Hawaiian shirt, Manning gets the kids engaged and keeps them engaged. He’s a fast talker – like auctioneer fast – and there’s never a pause between sentences. It keeps going and going, unraveling and leaping forward without skipping a step – and the kids just love it.

If Manning has learned anything over the 13 years he’s been performing for children, it is that the kids need to keep moving.

“I watch them and when I start to see them lean back or stretch … I get them up to jump, stretch, wave their hands in the air … they just need a little transitional break,” Manning said, adding, “It’s less about what you do and more about how you do it.”

And how did the Plumb Library patrons receive Manning? Judging by what the grownups saw, including Manning, they liked Manning more than just a little. After all, it was pretty much 100 percent participation and 100 percent fun.

“They were really great, great kids,” said Manning sincerely, complimenting the crowd on their enthusiasm as well as their manners.

Manning uses a lot of volunteers to help him with the performance, so much in fact that practically every kid gets a chance to participate, giving them the feeling that they are in some way “running the show” as Manning put it.

And speaking of shows, Manning’s are such a success that he has performed 123 shows since June 1. A lot more than he had in mind, Manning said.

But the show must go on, and Manning wants to keep it going – to libraries within all 50 states.

“Only forty-one to go!” said Manning excitedly.

With his passion for libraries coupled with the entertaining influence he has on children, Manning appears to be one of those “lucky ones” who has found his calling in life and answered it. Not only does he do his part to “Build a Better World” – “I feel like I’m making a difference.”

The performance was sponsored by the Cultural Council of Rochester, a group which Manning told the kids was “pretty awesome.”

By Jean Perry