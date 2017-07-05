Mattapoisett Spirit on Display at Road Race

It was a hot morning for the 46th running of the Mattapoisett July 4th Road Race, but that did not deter runners and supporters alike. The village streets were lined with cheering crowds, and houses were decorated with patriotic colors, demonstrating the spirit of America steeped within our community.

“The weather is exceptional!” remarked Race Director Bill Tilden when asked about the day. The Mattapoisett Road Race is close to Tilden’s heart because it is the first race he ever ran. “It was started by high school students back in 1971, to have a race to run in Mattapoisett,” he said, and while there is certainly a competitive edge to the race, Tilden noted, “What we are looking for is for people to roll in with five people, with their family to all run together.”

Over 100 volunteers help make the race happen, in addition to help from all the town departments. With the help of fellow volunteers whom she describes as family, Gloria Bousquet, also known as “The Fruit Lady,” cuts up 50 watermelons, three cases of bananas, and three cases of oranges for the runners after the race. Asked why she volunteers for the road race, Bousquet said that her oldest daughter Lauren received the scholarship over 10 years ago, and she believes in giving back to the community.

Tilden said that in years past they have given as much as $15,000 of scholarship money to ORR athletes. They get between 8-20 applicants for the scholarship and try to provide money to all of them. The recipients are chosen prior to the race, and many of them come to the race to volunteer.

Tilden acknowledged the community effort that makes the race so special, with folks providing extra water stops for the runners as well as music to spur the runners on.

Crowds gathered in Shipyard Park for the beginning of the race, and after a moving rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner by a local men’s singing group, the runners were off.

Marlboro, MA runner Madeline Mondo came in first in the women’s overall followed by Rochester’s Meg Hughes and in third place was Erin Lohrenz of Charlestown, MA.

First in the men’s overall was Taylor Days-Merrill of Fairhaven, who was also first overall. Michael Vaz of Dartmouth came in second, and Charles Berg of Mattapoisett finished third.

Korean War veteran Larry Cole of Harwich came in first ahead of Jim Lanagan of Mattapoisett in the male over-80 category, with Barbara Belanger of Fairhaven finishing first in the same category for women. The youth of the area made a significant showing at this race, which bodes well for the future of this event.

By Sarah French Storer