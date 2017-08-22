Recently I learned that a young, single mom was taking steps to re-home her dog. The mom and her daughter live alone and about three years ago, it seemed like a great idea to get a puppy – a pal for the daughter.

When I originally heard this, I wondered who was going to take care of the dog since the kid goes to school, plays sports, attends dance classes and has tons of homework while the mom works long hours. How would a puppy fit in? I thought maybe the mom was getting a pet for all the wrong reasons. Had she thought about the time commitment required when you own a dog?

Three years later with an increasingly demanding job, the dog had become not much more than a postscript on Facebook postings. There simply wasn’t any time that could be devoted to the dog. Mom now realized the unfairness of it all.

The Mom is an intelligent and kind person, so don’t think that I’m besmirching her character. I am not. What I am saying is don’t get a dog if you can’t put the time in.

Dogs are pack animals. Their DNA is loaded with molecules that scream, “Hey, where are you all going? I’m going too!” “Let’s go outside and play right now!” and “You’re the alpha – make me behave!” Left alone, absent the all-important guidance of a leader, they can become animals without manners or pack attachment. Hence, we see dogs that have never been taught even the most basic skills – dogs who pull on leashes, chew on furniture, bark incessantly, and even bite.

Today, thanks to reality TV, we know the importance of taking responsible care of pets. After all, who hasn’t watched at least one episode of Cesar Milan as he instructs humans: “The dog is just being a dog. You have to be the calm and assertive pack leader.” Thank you, Cesar.

Years ago when I decided I had the time and the money to bring a dog into our home, I read the book No Bad Dogs by Barbara Woodhouse. That book was an early precursor to the thousands of how-to books you can find. Back then, Woodhouse explained the needs of a dog in basic post-WWII terms, but with same guiding principle: “You are the pack leader. Do your job.”

Of course, I made mistakes (please forgive me, Zeb and Taz). Yet those dogs did live good lives, lives that were fully integrated into the household routine. That is key … the dog must be given its fair share of your time.

I tell people who gush over my pal Harry, 13-pounds of fluffy love, “Owning a dog is more work than having a kid…” That’s a gross exaggeration, but if you are a responsible dog owner, you know what I mean.

Note to Humans:

Dear Humans,

You have to go straight home after work and take care of the dog. The dog is waiting. Yes, you do have to allocate part of every day to being outside with the dog. A dog needs exercise and so do you. Yes, you have to teach the dog what is acceptable behavior over and over and over again until it finally accepts the training. Yes, owning a dog is a huge responsibility, one that should be weighed against what type of lifestyle you plan on living, because the dog needs its own space in the scheme of your life.

Thank you,

Marilou

Please don’t get a dog solely because you believe it will teach your children responsibility. You, the adult, not only have to take the time to teach the dog all it needs to learn, you have to teach the kids at the same time. It takes years to train both species.

Do get a dog if you are able to dedicate your time, talents, and cash to the newest non-human member of the family. Do get a dog because you love dogs and know without a shadow of a doubt you are ready for the work involved. Get a dog after you’ve adequately educated yourself on the breed, temperament, exercise needs, and whether or not you can handle its special needs.

As for the mom who is seeking to re-home her pup, she is doing it the right way and the dog will be better off in the long run. But she could have saved herself lots of emotional grief had she used a different set of criteria when weighing the pros and cons of acquiring a dog. As for the dog in question, he’s still waiting to find his forever home where he can play a starring role without being viewed as a burden.

By Marilou Newell