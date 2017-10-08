Travel Talk: India

Join the Elizabeth Taber Library on Tuesday evening, October 17, at 6:00 pm as they explore India with Cathy Furtado. As part of a local church fundraising campaign to expand a school in Telangana, India, Cathy Furtado traveled with her church group to India. In addition to meeting the local school community, she also traveled to Hyderabad, Calcutta, and Goa. Her talk will focus on sightseeing from these three locations, as well as stories and experiences of the food, culture, and music of India. For more information, please contact the Elizabeth Taber Library at 508-748-1252 or email Libby at eoneill@sailsinc.org.