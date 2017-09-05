Toast of the Coast Food & Wine Tasting

The Gleason Family YMCA in Wareham is hosting its annual Food & Wine Tasting, Toast of the Coast, on Friday, September 29 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. This popular fundraising event is held at the historic Marion Music Hall on Front Street in Marion and will feature a silent auction of a variety of items, a live auction of goods and services by Gomes Bay Auctions, wine and beer offerings from Sullivan Wine & Spirits of Wareham, and a selection of food items from local restaurants and caterers. The popular “Y Mystery Bags” are back where for $20 you can choose a random bag and receive an item valued at least $25. Items include restaurant gift certificates, movie passes, gifts cards and more. This is a great opportunity to show your support for an organization that helps people reach their potential and brings the community together.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at the Welcome Center Desk, online at ymcasouthcoast.org, or at the door the night of the event. Proceeds from this night benefit the Gleason Family YMCA Annual Campaign, which provides financial assistance to those who otherwise cannot afford the YMCA experience one their own.

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. With six branch sites serving more than 37,000 people, YMCA SOUTHCOAST has been working to meet the needs of our community for over 150 years. The Y engages people of all ages – regardless of income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Everyone is welcome at the Y and financial assistance is available. For more information about YMCA SOUTHCOAST or to donate, visit one of the branches in Dartmouth, Fall River, Mattapoisett, New Bedford, Swansea and Wareham or online at ymcasouthcoast.org.