Ticks Are Here to Stay and Multiplying

Did you know that ticks are active the entire year? Have you read about the Lone Star Tick as well as the other ticks? On Saturday, November 4 at 10:30 am at the Mattapoisett Library Meeting Room, Entomologist Blake Dinius, who was recently hired by Plymouth County, will talk about ticks in the South Coast. Mr. Dinius will discuss the facts on ticks, the diseases they carry, and proven methods of protection.

This event is jointly sponsored by the Mattapoisett Land Trust and the Mattapoisett Woman’s Club. If you would like more information, please contact Mike Huguenin or Barb Van Inwegen.