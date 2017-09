To celebrate the bicentennial year and legacy of Henry David Thoreau, please join us on Saturday, September 16, at 11:00 am for a Nature Walk at Washburn Park in Marion. On our walk, we will be reading Thoreau quotations on nature, simplicity, and solitude as well as excerpts from Walking.

To register, please call the Elizabeth Taber Library at 508-748-1252 or email Libby at eoneill@sailsinc.org.