The public is invited to the Mattapoisett Free Public Library on Sunday, October 29 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm to hear New England native Charles W. Stockbridge present a free short lecture on Alexander Hamilton followed by his abbreviated performance from a play he wrote on Alexander Hamilton entitled “The Great Hamilton.” Learn about one of our founding fathers and America’s first Treasury Secretary as Mr. Stockbridge reenacts some highlights of Hamilton’s life.

The Mattapoisett Library is located at 7 Barstow Street and is handicapped accessible.