The Birthday of Henry David Thoreau

The public is invited to read selected works by Henry David Thoreau on Saturday, August 19 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Munro Property near the Mattapoisett wharf as part of the Thoreau Bicentennial Statewide Read. Reading selections will be available there, and participants are also encouraged to bring a brief selection they would like to read and share.

Participants of all ages are welcome to read or to just listen and enjoy the beautiful local landscape and Thoreau’s words. Refreshments will be served.

Co-sponsored by the Mattapoisett Free Public Library and the Mattapoisett Land Trust, the reading is part of a state-wide celebration of Henry David Thoreau’s 200th birthday, with events taking place in many cities and towns in Massachusetts throughout 2017.

The Thoreau Bicentennial Statewide Read is part of a global celebration that highlights the continued relevance of Thoreau’s writings and philosophical contributions, even 200 years after his birth (July 12, 1817). Mattapoisett will host our reading of Thoreau on August 19 and also on Saturday, October 28 at the Dunseith Garden on Route 6 at 10:00 am.

Please join us in celebrating this great American author, philosopher, and poet. His message still rings clear in our hectic society, and perhaps some of his words might help to alleviate the pressures of modern-day life.

For more information about the Thoreau Bicentennial Statewide Read as a whole, please contact the Walden Woods Project at education@walden.org or visit https://www.walden.org/bicentennial/read.