“Taste of the Town” sponsored by the Mattapoisett Women’s Club will be held on Tuesday, July 11 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm under the big tent at Shipyard Park. Mattapoisett restaurants will offer a sampling of their exceptional dishes from creamy clam chowder to the best crustaceans in the SouthCoast. The Showstoppers Performing Arts troupe will entertain. Bring the family for an evening of fun and relaxation.

A shuttle van will provide transportation from the Ying Dynasty, Saint Anthony’s Church and the Town beach parking lots to Shipyard Park from 4:30 to 7:00 pm.

Price is $10 for 20 tickets. The number of tickets varies per food item. Also, our garden group is offering bright, seasonal arrangements of fresh sunflowers, delphinium, and more – all hand-gathered inside a clear glass vase for a donation of $5/arrangement.

“Taste of the Town” is a rain or shine event

All proceeds from sales benefit the greater community and the Mattapoisett Women’s Club scholarship fund.