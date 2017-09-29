St. Gabriel’s Church Rummage Sale

St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church in Marion will be holding its Annual Rummage Sale on Saturday, October 14 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. The sale is being sponsored by the Adult Choir of St. Gabriel’s, and proceeds will benefit both the music program and St. Gabriel’s outreach and relief efforts. The sale takes place in the Parish Hall of St. Gabriel’s Church, located at 124 Front Street in Marion. A silent auction will also be held at the same location, with winning bids being announced at 3:00 pm. The choirs will also host a bake sale at the same location, so plan to come and spend some time browsing and enjoying some delicious soups, sandwiches and other baked goods.