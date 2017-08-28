The South Coast Children’s Chorus welcomes singers in grades 3-12 for our 2017-2018 concert season. Led by SCCC musical director Dr. Tianxu Zhou, auditions will take place at the Unitarian Memorial Church, 102 Green Street, Fairhaven on September 12 from 5:30 – 7:00 pm. New singers will be accepted throughout September at the beginning of regular Tuesday rehearsals from 5:30 – 7:00 pm at the same location.

Full and partial scholarships are available. The cost of tuition for the year is $300. All young singers who are interested are encouraged to audition through a process that is designed to make children comfortable showing their musical abilities.

Exciting performances include holiday collaboration with the Sippican Choral Society, First Night New Bedford and a joint performance with renowned African Children’s Choir.

To register and for more information, contact SCCCsings@gmail.com. Also, visit our website at www.singsouthcoast.org or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/southcoastchildrenschorus.