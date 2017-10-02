Jim Stevens, Founder and CEO of the nonprofit organization GiftsToGive, will speak about its volunteers, its receiving and distribution center housed in a former Titleist golf ball factory in Acushnet, its effect on those who volunteer, and its donors and recipients. Children and adults work tirelessly as volunteers to sort donated items (clothes, toys, books, games and other items) that are then recycled, repurposed and distributed by 150 social service agencies to children in need throughout the South Coast. As many as 1,000 children a month and up to 4,000 adult volunteers per year give their gifts of time and treasure. Children and adults from all walks of life work together and earn the satisfaction gained from providing service to others in need, at the same time they help build a caring community.

The GiftsToGive program will be held at The Sippican Woman’s Clubhouse, “Handy’s Tavern,” 152 Front Street, Marion on October 13. A lite luncheon will be served at 12:30 pm, followed by a short business meeting at 1:00 pm, followed by the program at 1:30 pm. Guests are welcome; however, we do ask that you call first as sometimes our meeting space is limited. Parking is available at the lot by the bandstand located across from The Music Hall. Please do not park in the General Store Parking Lot as it is reserved for customers of the General Store, Kate’s Eats and members of the Congregational Church. For Sippican Woman’s Club membership information, contact Jeanne Lake at 508-748-0619 or visit our website: www.sippicanwomansclub.org.