Sippican Lands Trust’s Summer Yoga Series returns to Brainard Marsh starting Saturday, July 29. The Summer Yoga Series will run on three consecutive Saturdays from July 29 through August 12 starting at 10:00 am. The event is free for members of the Sippican Lands Trust and $10 for non-members. Please visit www.sippicanlandstrust.org to join Sippican Lands Trust.

Deb Fraine will lead the yoga sessions at Brainard Marsh on Saturday, July 29 and Saturday, August 12. Jessica Webb will lead the yoga session on Saturday, August 5.

Brainard Marsh is a 7-acre parcel of land located along Buzzards Bay in Marion and was donated to SLT by the Brainard Family. Brainard Marsh features a lovely meadow, pond and small beachfront. Parking for Brainard Marsh is located near the corner of Bass Point Road and Delano Road (look for the Sippican Lands Trust’s Brainard Marsh sign). Parking is limited and please be careful while parking vehicle. Better yet, ride a bike to Brainard Marsh and leave the car at home.

Bring your yoga mat, water, bug spray, sunscreen and a friend and enjoy some yoga on the beach. If the event is canceled, then information will be posted to SLT’s website and Facebook page. For directions or further information, visit sippicanlandstrust.org or call Sippican Lands Trust at 508-748-3080.