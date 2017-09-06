Sippican Land Trust’s Radio Tower Walk

The Sippican Lands Trust (SLT) invites you and your family to join us for a walk of our historic Radio Tower property on Saturday, September 9 at 10:00 am. The property was acquired by the SLT in 1986 and is the actual site of the once-active Marconi wireless telegraph station around the time of World War II. The walk will explore some of the trails and remnants of this historic property.

The Radio Tower Trail is accessible from Benson Brook Road, past the Marion Transfer Station. Parking is available in that area, and participants should gather to the right near the SLT kiosk at the head of the trail.

The walk is free and no registration is required. Please bring water and dress appropriately for the day’s weather as only the worst weather will cancel an SLT Walk. If a walk is canceled, then information will be posted to SLT’s website and Facebook page. For directions or further information, visit sippicanlandstrust.org or call Sippican Lands Trust at 508-748-3080.