SHS Classic Film Series

The October Classic Film for the Sippican Historical Society and the Marion Council on Aging is Psycho, which will be shown on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 pm at the Music Hall. This movie directed by Alfred Hitchcock remains one of the best films ever made. It is a movie that will stay with you for a lifetime and scare you practically to death. It is not for the weak at heart. A secretary working in a real estate office in Phoenix steals $40,000 and decides to run off to California to meet her boyfriend. Along the way she stays overnight in a sleazy motel during a thunderstorm and she never leaves. If you can stand it, find out why.

Come early to hear music provided by Truman Terrell on the piano and Bob Sanderson on the clarinet before the movie begins. David Pierce will share some observations at the movie’s conclusion.