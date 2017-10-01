Seed Saving

Join us at the Elizabeth Taber Library on Thursday, October 5 at 4:00 pm as Master Gardener Gretel Anspach talks about the reasons for saving your own seeds and teaches us some of the basic techniques for ensuring genetic purity. Discussions will also include the home garden plants from which seeds can be easily saved and stored for future use.

Gretel Anspach is a Trustee of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, a Lifetime Master Gardener with the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association, and a recently retired systems engineer for Raytheon. She has volunteered sporadically for the New England Wildflower Society as an adult’s and children’s guide. She considers her horticultural interests to be eclectic. Gretel helped to establish and maintain two food production gardens that have provided fresh produce to the Marlboro Food Pantry for the last eight years. This program is in partnership with the Marion Garden Group. To register, please call the Elizabeth Taber Library at 508-748-1252 or email Libby at eoneill@sailsinc.org.