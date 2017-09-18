On Thursday, September 28 at 2:30 pm at a forum at the Rochester Senior Center, the Rochester Council on Aging will launch its year-long initiative to seek national senior center accreditation from the National Council on Aging. We are encouraging anyone who wants to learn more about the process, or who may be interested in volunteering to take part in the process, to attend that day. Anyone of any age who participates in the senior center is welcome to participate. The more the merrier. It’s not difficult. You can do it! Don’t worry! We will guide you through it! We want and need your input!!! We need your help to do this!!!

The self-assessment phase of the process, which is approximately a nine-month commitment, consists of organizing nine (9) committees of volunteers to review the senior center operation over the past five (5) years, using nine (9) basic standards: Purpose & Planning, Governance, Administration & Human Resources, Community Connections, Program Planning & Implementation, Fiscal & Asset Responsibility, Evaluation, Records & Reports, and Facility & Operations.

Following the self-assessment process, a five-year strategic plan is developed, which incorporates and is based on the results coming from those nine (9) committees. Additionally, a portfolio notebook containing required documents and reports, including the strategic plan mentioned, is assembled and submitted to the National Council on Aging for review.

Lastly, an on-site Peer Reviewer (a current or former Senior Center Director from an accredited senior center) will visit our senior center for a day, after reviewing our portfolio notebook, and will speak to those volunteers and staff members who assisted in the self-assessment process.

The Peer Reviewer consults with an off-site Peer Reviewer and together they compile a lengthy report, which is submitted to the National Council on Aging, with their recommendation for full Accreditation. Shortly thereafter, we will be notified as to whether or not we achieved full accreditation status.

Join us on September 28 at 2:30 pm and find out what it’s all about. Refreshments will be served.