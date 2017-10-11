Rochester Artists Host an Art Show and Sale

“The Monday Morning Painters” of the Rochester COA will hold an art show and sale on Saturday, October 14 at the Rochester Senior Center, 67 Dexter Lane, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. A portion of the sales will go to the Friends of the COA. Lunch will be available courtesy of the Friends. The following artists will be participating:

Terry Laspesa is a new artist in Rochester . She has taken classes in Harwich, MA and in Meriden, CT. Terry was very fortunate to have lived on Wychmere Harbor in Harwichport, which provided her with a view of the ever-changing water and the environment that it supports. When the spirit moves, that is when she creates. Terry is a free spirit who incorporates that freedom into her artwork. Terry was part of the Guild of Harwich artists and participated in Marion’s Arts in the Park. Some of her earlier works have been made into prints.

Helen Johnson is primarily a self-taught watercolorist. She has no formal art training, but has taken advantages of workshops, demonstrations, and classes led by local artists, as well as learning by working with fellow artists. She is a member of the Canalside Artists, Marion Art Center, and the Taunton Art Association.

Exploring art in many areas since high school, Betty Beaulieu has studied with various local artists. The Rochester artist has focused her interest in local history on preserving past and present local scenes in watercolor and oil paintings. Her paintings have won awards in many local art shows. Betty is a member of the Marion Art Center, Taunton Art Assoc., and Bourne Wareham Art Assoc.

A graduate of MassArt, Jane Egan is a multifaceted artist who works with a variety of mediums, including oil paint, watercolor, and pastel. Among Jane’s most recent accolades, she was awarded “Best of Show” for pastel works in both the Bourne Wareham Art Association and Taunton Art Association member shows. Her pastel works have been juried into surrounding gallery exhibitions and national shows. Jane’s works have also been on exhibit at the Marion Art Center. Jane is an active member of the Bourne Wareham Art Assoc., Pastel Painters Society of Cape Cod, Taunton Art Assoc., Cape Cod Art Assoc., and Marion Art Center.

Jennifer Cipriano’s artistic experience includes a preference for oil painting, but also other mediums such as watercolor. She creates landscapes, botanical paintings, and animal renderings. She is a graduate of the UMass Dartmouth College of Visual and Performing Arts. Before retiring from a corporate position, she previously worked in the textile industry, retail advertising, and was a freelance scrimshander for nine years with her works being sold nationwide. Jennifer is a member of the Bourne Wareham Art Association and the Marion Art Center.

After retiring from a career in nursing, Janet McDonald became a volunteer at the Plymouth Center for the Arts in her hometown of Plymouth, where she was introduced to a lively art world. Since her first beginners watercolor class seven years ago, she has fallen in love with this magical medium. She is also a member of the Taunton Art Association and the Marion Art Association. She currently paints four times a week with the Rochester COA painters, the Bourne Canal Side Artists, the Duxbury Tarkiln Painters, and the Marion Art Center. She enjoys attending watercolor workshops to broaden her knowledge and style. She has won numerous ribbons and awards. She is so glad she took that first watercolor class.

Lynnette F. Torres graduated from Vesper George School of Art in Boston. She has worked in the commercial art world for over 30 years having spent the past 28 years working as the design/art director/production planner for a local screen print company. The mediums she enjoys are pen and ink, pastel, and watercolor. Lynnette is a member of the Rhode Island Watercolor Society and the Plymouth Center for the Arts. She is currently pursuing watercolor.

Over the past few years, Marion artist Elizabeth Kirke has enjoyed a myriad of subjects, employing pastels, acrylics, and more recently watercolors. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Art Education from University of Massachusetts Amherst.