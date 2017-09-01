Real Journalism Versus Fake News

In today’s world, where news is often available in almost real time, news consumers as well as journalists face many challenges as they sort through the huge variety of sources. The public is invited to attend a free discussion of how to decipher real journalism from fake news with Mindy Todd, Managing Director of Editorial & Host/Executive Producer of “The Point” on NPR’s local radio station WCAI and Paul Pronovost, Editor-in-Chief of the Cape Cod Times, on Sunday, September 17 from 2:00 – 3:00 pm at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library. Come hear these professionals discuss how news reporting has changed and how the public can determine credible news sources. Learn how to navigate the news in today’s world and become a better-informed citizen.

Sponsored by the Tri-Town Public Libraries: Mattapoisett, Rochester, and Marion.

The Mattapoisett Library is located at 7 Barstow Street and is handicapped accessible.