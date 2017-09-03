Plant Sale on MFPL Lawn

Look for balloons on the lawn of the Mattapoisett Free Public Library, 7 Barstow Street. The Friends of the Mattapoisett Council on Aging have a fundraiser Plant Sale on Saturday, September 9 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon on the lawn of the Library. The sale will mainly be perennial cuttings, rooted and ready to be planted.

The plants may not bloom until next spring or summer. To help your green thumb, we’ll tell you the name, (either Latin and/or known by) of your plant, whether it likes sun or shade, how tall it may grow and how much room it could take up in your garden. We will also have beautiful potted houseplants and fragrant herbs for sale.