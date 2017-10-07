Elizabeth Taber Library presents Sarah Brown Pastel Painting Demonstration on Tuesday, October 12 at 4:00 pm. Watch Sarah create a beautiful pastel picture as she explains and demonstrates how to use her special techniques. Sarah began working as an illustrator honing her skills in drawing. She now paints in pastel because of the luscious, saturated colors and textures of this medium.

Sarah has exhibited her paintings in galleries on Cape Cod, the South Coast, Boston and Chicago. She is a member of the Pastel Society of Cape Cod. Her art work is currently displayed at the Elizabeth Taber Library as our “Artist of the Month.”