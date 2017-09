Members of ORRHS Class of 1972 are invited to a potluck picnic at Ned’s Point from noon to 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 1. Bring chairs, food for yourself, food to share, beverages (no alcohol please), and join your classmates. If you would like to grill, contact Gail Roberts at the Plumb Library in Rochester, 508-763-8600. If it rains, the event is cancelled. Contact Gail with any questions.