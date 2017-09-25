It’s All About the Animals, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit no-kill animal shelter located at 103 Marion Road, Rochester, cordially invites you to have a blast at our third annual Octopurrfest celebration! This family-friendly festival will be held rain or shine on October 15 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. There will be several vendors with crafts, jewelry, homemade gifts, fashions for your fur babies, and much more available. There will be a huge tricky tray auction with over 100 items to win, a Tom Cat Ball Drop raffle with a prize of $500, face painting and balloon twisting for the kids, music for all, and tours of our shelter. Bring your appetite and enjoy a hot lunch from our food stand and freshly baked desserts from our bake sale table. Admission and parking are free! Well-behaved leashed animals are welcome. One hundred percent of all proceeds directly benefit the shelter. For more information, please visit our website www.itsallabouttheanimals.org, our Facebook page @itsallabouttheanimalsinc, email us at ohnokitty1@gmail.com, or call us at 508-763-2035. We hope to see you at Octopurrfest!