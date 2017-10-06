October Open Table

The Red Sox are in the hunt and the Patriots don’t have to worry about a 16-0 season, thank goodness. We just need to keep Tommy and Gronk healthy and get Edelman and Amendolla off the DL. No worries for Open Table at all! Our next dinner is set for Friday, October 13. Doors open at 4:30 pm and supper will be served at 5:00 pm. There is no charge for the meal, although donations are gratefully accepted. Invite a neighbor, friend or family member. We look forward to seeing you on Friday the 13th, which is just another lucky day in beautiful Mattapoisett.