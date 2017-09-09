New Book Discussion Group at the Mattapoisett Library

The Mattapoisett Free Public Library will kick off its Sunday afternoon hours on September 10 with a new book discussion group facilitated by Bobbi Gaspar. The book to be discussed will be Ruthless River: Love & Survival By Raft on the Amazon’s Relentless Madre de Dios by well-known local author Holly FitzGerald.

Copies of Ruthless River will be available at the circulation desk for participants in the book discussion. The group will meet from 2:00 to 3:30 pm. Refreshments will be served.

Author Holly FitzGerald will be speaking at the Mattapoisett Library on Wednesday, September 27 at 6:30 pm. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Everyone is welcome to this exciting talk about Ruthless River, a riveting memoir.

The library is located at 7 Barstow Street and is handicapped accessible.