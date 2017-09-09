You are here: Home » Events » New Book Discussion Group at the Mattapoisett Library

New Book Discussion Group at the Mattapoisett Library

The Mattapoisett Free Public Library will kick off its Sunday afternoon hours on September 10 with a new book discussion group facilitated by Bobbi Gaspar. The book to be discussed will be Ruthless River: Love & Survival By Raft on the Amazon’s Relentless Madre de Dios by well-known local author Holly FitzGerald.

Copies of Ruthless River will be available at the circulation desk for participants in the book discussion. The group will meet from 2:00 to 3:30 pm. Refreshments will be served.

Author Holly FitzGerald will be speaking at the Mattapoisett Library on Wednesday, September 27 at 6:30 pm. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Everyone is welcome to this exciting talk about Ruthless River, a riveting memoir.

The library is located at 7 Barstow Street and is handicapped accessible.

