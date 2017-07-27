National Night Out 2017

On Tuesday, August 1, the Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester Police Departments will celebrate the annual National Night Out Against Crime. The event will take place on the grounds of the Old Rochester Regional High School from 4:30 to 7:00 pm. We will be joined by the Tri-Town fire and EMS departments, the Marion Harbormaster Department, Marion Recreation Department and other community organizations.

National Night Out is a crime and drug prevention event that is designed to encourage camaraderie between citizens and local first responders. This event is designed to produce an opportunity for local residents and law enforcement, fire and EMS agencies to come together and strengthen the relationships with each other. Admission is to this event is free. The continued success of this event is made possible mainly due to the outpouring of involvement and support from local community groups and businesses.