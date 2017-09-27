The next meeting of the Nasketucket Bird Club will be on Thursday, September 28 at 7:00 pm. It will be held at the Mattapoisett Public Library on Barstow Street and is handicapped accessible. The program is free and open to the public.

Get ready to get back into birding after the summer craziness. Inspiring us this month will be author Cheryl Aguiar who will be speaking about her book Great Horned Owlets Rescue detailing her adventure with two baby great horned owls. More on her website www.cherylaguiar.com. The Nasketucket Bird Club website is at http://massbird.org/Nasketucket/.