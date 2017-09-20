Enjoy the peace and beauty of nature with Jessica Webb and the Buzzards Bay Coalition during this Mindfulness Walk at East Over Reservation Hales Brook and Sippican River Tracts (285 County Road, Marion) on Saturday, September 23 at 11:00 am. Through guided mindfulness meditation, participants will experience the outdoors with their senses wide open.

All fitness levels are welcome on this free, one-hour walk. The walk will be conducted at a deliberately slow and mindful pace in social silence without digital devices. Please wear appropriate footwear and layers to ensure you are comfortable during the walk.

Pre-registration is required. To RSVP, visit www.savebuzzardsbay.org/events/mindfulness-walk-east-over-reservation-hales-brook-sippican-river-tracts-sep-23-2017/ or contact the Buzzards Bay Coalition at 508-999-6363 ext. 219 or bayadventures@savebuzzardsbay.org.

The next Mindfulness Walk will take place on Saturday, October 21 at Tweedy & Barnes in Wareham.

This event is part of Discover Buzzards Bay, an initiative to help people across the Buzzards Bay region find unique and exciting ways to explore the outdoors, get some exercise and connect with nature. Local residents can use Discover Buzzards Bay to get outside and discover woods, wetlands and waterways from Fall River to Falmouth. To learn more, visit savebuzzardsbay.org/discover.