MHS Arts and Crafts Holiday Fair

It’s that time again. The Mattapoisett Historical Society’s Arts and Crafts Holiday Fair will be held this year on Saturday, December 9 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Space is limited and is on a “first-come, first-served” basis. Experience has shown that smaller items sell well and children as well as adults come to the Fair. Participants, or their representative, must be present for all hours of the Fair to handle their own sales. Each participant will pay a non-refundable $25 space rental fee to the Mattapoisett Historical Society in lieu of a percentage from sales by November 9, 2017 (Please make check payable to the Mattapoisett Historical Society). Each participant will receive an approximately 3’ x 3’ counter or table space assigned to them by the Mattapoisett Historical Society. Please make sure to bring your own supplies for displaying your merchandise. Participants are asked to arrive at the Museum at 9:00 am on Saturday, December 9 in order to set up their displays and are asked to take down their displays immediately following the Fair as the Museum will close at 2:00 pm. Items may NOT be left at the museum for future pickup. Please contact the Mattapoisett Historical Society at 508-758-2844 or by email at info@mattapoisetthistoricalsociety.org.