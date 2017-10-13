The Mattapoisett Woman’s Club is meeting on Thursday, October 19 in Reynald Hall at the Mattapoisett Congregational Church located at 27 Church Street. Come join us for at 11:00 am to socialize with or meet our members, followed by a brief meeting, lunch, and a guest speaker. New people are always welcome. If you are interested in attending or want more information, please contact Christine Voss at 508-758-3348.

This month our program is “Daniel Ricketson and Brooklawn Park,” presented by Peggi Medeiros. Ms. Medeiros is a research historian currently writing a column for The Standard Times. Ms. Medeiros is going to talk about Daniel Ricketson (1813-1896), his wives, and children. Mr. Ricketson grew up in a prominent New Bedford Quaker family and was a lawyer, philanthropist, poet, author, benefactor, and abolitionist. He built an estate that he called Brooklawn which is now a park.