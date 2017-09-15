You are here: Home » Events » Mattapoisett Woman’s Club

Mattapoisett Woman’s Club

on

The Mattapoisett Woman’s Club is meeting on Thursday, September 21, at noon in Reynard Hall of the Mattapoisett Congregational Church. After an August hiatus, we are having a potluck luncheon with members bringing a favorite dish to share. We have many programs and speakers lined up for the months ahead. Mark your calendar and join us for a yummy lunch and good conversation; learn about our past activities and what will be going on in the future. If you are interested, please talk with a member whom you may know or give me a call – Karen Gardner at 774-377-5810.

Leave A Comment...

*