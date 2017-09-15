The Mattapoisett Woman’s Club is meeting on Thursday, September 21, at noon in Reynard Hall of the Mattapoisett Congregational Church. After an August hiatus, we are having a potluck luncheon with members bringing a favorite dish to share. We have many programs and speakers lined up for the months ahead. Mark your calendar and join us for a yummy lunch and good conversation; learn about our past activities and what will be going on in the future. If you are interested, please talk with a member whom you may know or give me a call – Karen Gardner at 774-377-5810.