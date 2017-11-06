Mattapoisett Veterans Day Ceremony

The Florence Eastman Post 280 of the American Legion invites you to please join us in honoring our Veterans at our annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, November 10 at 11:00 am at the Old Hammondtown School. (Please note the date is Friday.)

This year, we are honored to have Professor James E. “Jay “ Hickey, Ph.D., Associate Provost, and Retired Navy Commander as our guest speaker.

We are also thrilled to have Mattapoisett’s very own, and very talented, Jessica Zucco, Miss Massachusetts, to perform for us at the Ceremony.

The Mattapoisett Boy Scout Troop will retire flags at the Seahorse Land Trust immediately following the ceremony.

Please come and show your support of those who have proudly served our Country!