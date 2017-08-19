Seth Mendell, president emeritus of the Mattapoisett Historical Society, will give a lecture on Cuttyhunk and the Elizabeth Islands on Sunday, September 3 at 5:30 pm at the Mattapoisett Historical Society, 5 Church Street, Mattapoisett.

Eighteen years before the pilgrims landed at Plymouth, Captain Bartholomew Gosnold, sailing for the Queen of England, landed on Cuttyhunk Island in 1602. He named the string of islands separating Buzzards Bay from Vineyard Sound in honor of his queen. For over 400 years, the islands have had an interesting and colorful history.

Seth Mendell will trace the development of the Township of Gosnold on Cuttyhunk and the particular contributions of Peleg Slocum, William Wood and the U.S. Government. He will conclude his remarks with the disastrous wreck of the Wanderer on the rocky shores of Cuttyhunk on August 26, 1924.