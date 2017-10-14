Mattapoisett Friends Meeting Fall Sale

The annual Fall Sale at the Mattapoisett Friends Meeting will feature special tables for antiques, stamps, and other paper collectibles, and items from the estate of Gene and Evelyn (Silveira) Pursley.

Sale hours are scheduled for 8:00 am to Noon on Saturday, October 21 at the meeting hall located at 103 Marion Rd. (Rte. 6), East Mattapoisett.

Estate items include paintings by Mrs. Pursley’s mother, Carolinda Silveira, and signed carvings by Mr. Pursley, including five canes and two whales.

Featured antiques include a bed warmer, carriage warmer, Paris of Maine child’s table with two chairs, brass cannonball andirons, Victorian doll carriage, large splint wood basket, and golf bag.

Vendor space is available inside for $20 a table, or space outside for $10 by calling Alan Harris at 508-317-3601.

Donations of sale items are welcome by calling Brad Hathaway at 508-758-3579. No electronics or clothing can be accepted.