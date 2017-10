The Mattapoisett Democratic Town Committee will host a meet and greet with Setti Warren on Saturday, October 21 at 11:00 am at the Mattapoisett Public Library. Setti, currently the mayor of Newton, is a Democratic candidate for the Massachusetts Governor race in 2018. As governor, he plans to tackle economic inequality in Massachusetts. The mayor plans to address the group and hold a question and answer session. This is a public event and all are invited to attend.