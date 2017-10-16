Marion Veterans Day Ceremony

The Town of Marion will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial Park at Old Landing on Front Street on Saturday, November 11 at 11:00 am. In the event of inclement weather, the Veterans Day Ceremony will be moved to the Sippican School Multipurpose Room. The Sippican School Band led by Mrs. Hannah Moore will perform a few selections of patriotic music. The community is invited to join the Town of Marion as we honor our Veterans.

The keynote speaker is LT Heather Hutchinson of Germantown, Tennessee. She served in 2003 on board the USS Frank Cable in Guam as an Information Systems Technician Second. Upon returning to Germantown, Hutchison completed the Navy’s Bachelor Degree Completion Program and then reported to Officer Candidate School of Officer Training Command, Newport, Rhode Island where she commissioned as a Supply Corps Officer. She returned to the USS Frank Cable in Guam to serve as the Services Officer. When she returned from Guam in 2013, Hutchison was an instructor at the Navy Supply Corps School. In 2015, she was selected as a Special Duty Officer, Human Resource Professional. LT Hutchison is currently the Deputy Director of Military Personnel and the Equal Opportunity Manager for the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

LT Hutchison comes from a rich military heritage. Both of her parents served together in the Navy. Her older brother, Scott, served with the U.S. Marine Corps and was deployed to Iraq and Africa. Her younger sister, Mhairi, was a Hospital Corpsman deployed to Germany to assist in the efforts against the War on Terror. Her younger brother, EMN1 (SS) Ronnie Hutchison, has served 10 years with the Navy’s Submarine Forces, whose travels have spanned the globe.