Marion COA Lunch and Lecture Series

The Lunch and Lecture series returns to the Marion Council on Aging on Monday, July 31 at the Benjamin D. Cushing Community Center, 465 Mill Street, Marion. Seniors from all areas are invited to attend but you must RSVP to 508-748-3570. Lunch (chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetable and sugar cookies) will be served at 11:30 am and will be followed by a lecture at 12:30 pm. Author John Galluzzo will speak about lighthouses, their histories and how they serve as a navigational aid for maritime pilots. $2 suggested, voluntary donation.